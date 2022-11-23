SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seven additional ballots will count in the razer-thin race for the State Senator in the 50th District based on a State Supreme Court Justice overturning initial rulings by the Onondaga County Board of Elections.

After an initial review by both the Democratic and Republican Elections Commissioners and agreement that the ballots were invalid because of mismatched signatures, the seven absentee ballots will now be canvassed.

The ballots were sorted before State Supreme Court Justice on Tuesday, the morning before his ruling.

Until the ballots are open, it’s not clear how many will go for each candidate. Fewer than 50 votes separate incumbent Democrat John Mannion and Republican challenger Rebecca Shiroff.

An unrelated eight votes were removed from the candidates’ totals Tuesday after the Onondaga County Board of Elections informed the campaigns those ballots had been double-fed through the polling place machines on Election Day.

The race falls well within New York State’s 0.5% margin requiring a hand recount, which is scheduled to begin at both the Onondaga and Oswego County Boards of Elections on Tuesday.