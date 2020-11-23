Judge tediously reviews votes in tight NY-22 race, including ballots dropped off in Albany and Queens

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Attorneys for Congressman Anthony Brindisi and challenger Claudia Tenney along with representatives for eight county boards of elections joined a State Supreme Court Justice in his Oswego courtroom in-person or virtually to review challenged absentee ballots in the hyper tight 22nd Congressional Race.

The hours-long, tedious process involves Justice Scott DelConte going through each individual absentee ballot challenged by either campaign as well as ballots that were voided by their respective boards of elections.

In one case, Claudia Tenney’s team challenged two ballots that were dropped off by two Oneida County voters in the New York City suburb of Queens.

In a similar case, Brindisi’s team brought in a virtual witness from Albany to defend the validity of her ballot. The Oneida County voter says she dropped the ballot off at an Albany polling location on Election Day.

In another case, Congressman Brindisi’s team wanted six ballots counted that were ruled ineligible by the Oswego County Board of Elections.

Once the arguments are made, it will be up to the judge to rule on each ballot.

As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, the process had only partially established which ballots are up for debate but no rulings had been made.

As of Monday, only 200-300 votes stand between leading candidate Tenney and incumbent Brindisi. It is not known how many total ballots are outstanding.

Because of pandemic-related limitations, the judge limited in-person participants to 10. He established viewing sites in Syracuse, Oswego, and Utica for the virtual proceedings to be watched.

Justice DelConte did not allow NewsChannel 9 to record audio or video of the proceedings.