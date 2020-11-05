Katko leads in 24th Congressional race, but Balter isn’t giving in

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Back in early October, a Sienna College poll for the 24th Congressional District showed that Democrat Dana Balter had a narrow lead of three percentage points in the race against Republican incumbent John Katko. But as it stands right now, Katko is taking the lead as the wait is now on for thousands of absentee ballots to be counted.

Right now, Katko is leading by more than 55,000 votes. Still, Balter is waiting for those votes to be counted. On Wednesday, she released a statement that said she will not comment until election staff has “the appropriate time to tally all the votes.”

As far as Katko? We haven’t heard from him since election night when he declared victory once the polls closed saying, “The results tonight make clear that Central New Yorkers made a resounding choice in this election. I am honored and humbled to have once again earned the strong support of our community.”

Luke Perry, Utica College Center of Public Affairs and Election Research, commented on what could be going on.

“It’s been an interesting dance trying to distance himself as a republican from President Trump in some ways, while at the same time trying to bring the perceived benefits of his leadership and Republican policies to the district,” Perry said.

The 24th Congressional District covers four counties across Central New York. The board of elections offices will not be opening those thousands of absentees until this weekend and all of next week.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Julia LeBlanc on Twitter @JuliaLeBlancNC9.