Katko: ‘Not the role of Congress to usurp the will of the people’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — Two days before Congress convenes in a joint session to certify the results of the Electoral College vote for president, Syracuse area Congressman John Katko said it is not the role of Congress to usurp the will of the people.

“To do so would irrevocably alter our democracy and electoral processes,” said Katko. “We must certify our nation’s election results.”

Katko released his statement as some Republicans in the House and Senate say they will challenge the Electoral Votes of several states where Democrat Joe Biden won a close victory. President Donald Trump claims he was the victim of widespread voter fraud. However legal challenges brought to a variety of state and federal courts led to a string of defeats for the President’s legal challenges.

Katko says he, like many Central New York voters cast his ballot for President Trump.

“However, after every ballot was counted and arguments were presented to our nation’s courts, there has been no demonstration of widespread fraud that would warrant overturning the election results. Arguments were presented in dozens of court actions across this great land, including the United States Supreme Court, and the burden of proof was never met. As a former federal prosecutor, the failure to meet this burden is impactful and cannot be ignored.”

Katko added, “Going forward this Congress, I will make it a priority in my position as Ranking Member of the Homeland Security Committee to thoroughly investigate, expose, and repair problems with our election administration procedures and build off the progress of the last four years to work with state and local partners to harden election infrastructure.”

