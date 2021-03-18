Khalid Bey kicks off campaign for mayor of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Common Councilor Khalid Bey officially kicked off his campaign for Syracuse mayor Thursday evening.

Bey held a rally with supporters and at Thursday night’s news conference, he made his pitch about why he’s the better candidate to run the Salt City.

“I believe we’re perfectly capable of pulling ourselves up by your own bootstraps, and that we have to be careful about being totally dependent on state and federal resources. We have to shore up ourselves. Certainly, we want our fair share from the state and fed, but I think we have to be more responsible, more efficient, and more responsive to our constituents,” Bey said.

Bey will be facing a primary against fellow Common Councilor Michael Greene. Greene was selected by the Onondaga County Democratic Committee as their candidate to face Mayor Ben Walsh in November.