Khalid Bey wins Syracuse Democratic mayoral primary

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Khalid Bey has defeated Michael Greene in Syracuse Democratic mayoral primary .

After crunching unofficial election results, Michael Greene tells NewsChannel 9 he trails by 37 votes after the absentee count and admits defeat to primary opponent and fellow Democratic Common Councilor Khalid Bey.

Khalid Bey confirms the same number, 37, as his votes ahead and declares victory. He will next take on Republican Janet Burman and independent incumbent Ben Walsh in November. https://t.co/CSbCUNJPAD — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) June 29, 2021

Bey has confirmed the same number of votes, but the Onondaga County Board of Elections will decide the final spread after running the absentee ballots through a counting machine.

This November voters will have the choice between Bey, Republican Janet Burman and Independent-incumbent Ben Walsh.