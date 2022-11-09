SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Laura Lewis wins the 2022 Ithaca Mayor race.

In Tompkins County, Democrat Laura Lewis, Republican Zachary Winn, and Progressive Katie Sims all fought for the position with Lewis coming out on top.

After former Mayor Svante Myrick stepped down, he appointed acting Mayor Laura Lewis in January of 2022, who has lived in Ithaca for forty years.

Lewis serves on the Democratic Committees, the Board of Ithaca Neighborhood House Services, and the TCAT Board.

Sims has worked on the Ithaca Green New Deal since 2019 when it was created, sat on a city working group, and was a voice for vital tenant protection.

Winn grew up in Ithaca where he speaks at Ithaca Common Councils and Tompkins County Legislature meetings and has a local page where he speaks about crime in the city.