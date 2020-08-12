Lawmakers hold hearing on voting issues due to COVID-19

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — New York State lawmakers are reviewing the impact that COVID-19 had on the June primary and are now trying to find solutions to the problems they faced before the general election in November.

The June primary saw more than 1.2 million absentee ballots statewide.

In a legislative hearing on Tuesday, lawmakers said despite many people taking advantage of early voting, in-person voting, and absentee voting, there were several issues, including thousands of absentee ballots being discarded. This was partially due to some not being filled out correctly, but many were also lost in a post office error, where some ballots didn’t receive a cancellation mark proving it was mailed either on or before Election Day.

“We need to resolve the inconsistencies in the election law. The 7-day postmark on an absentee application, it’s not workable in a pandemic, it’s not workable anytime,” said Robert Brehm, New York State Board of Elections Co-Executive Director.

There’s also legislation being discussed to allow for secure ballot drop boxes for absentee ballots.

The state anticipates eight million voters in the general election.