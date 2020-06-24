Lemondes leads over Fitzpatrick in 126th Assembly race

CENTRAL NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the republican 126th Assembly district primary, retired Army colonel John Lemondes of LaFayette has the lead with 96% of the precincts reporting. LaFayette Town Supervisor Danny Fitzpatrick is in second place right now.
This seat opened up this year with the retirement of Assemblyman Gary Finch.
Again, this is not final, as absentee ballots have not been counted.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- News on the Go: 6/24/20
- Money in Your Pocket: 6/24/20
- Champions: 6/24/20
- The List: 6/24/20
- TechBytes: 6/24/20
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App