Lemondes leads over Fitzpatrick in 126th Assembly race

CENTRAL NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the republican 126th Assembly district primary, retired Army colonel John Lemondes of LaFayette has the lead with 96% of the precincts reporting. LaFayette Town Supervisor Danny Fitzpatrick is in second place right now.

This seat opened up this year with the retirement of Assemblyman Gary Finch.

Again, this is not final, as absentee ballots have not been counted.