Lemondes leads over Fitzpatrick in 126th Assembly race

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

CENTRAL NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the republican 126th Assembly district primary, retired Army colonel John Lemondes of LaFayette has the lead with 96% of the precincts reporting. LaFayette Town Supervisor Danny Fitzpatrick is in second place right now.

This seat opened up this year with the retirement of Assemblyman Gary Finch.

Again, this is not final, as absentee ballots have not been counted.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected