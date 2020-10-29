Local 91-year-old man encouraging everyone to get out and cast their vote

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You can now count the days until Nov. 3 on one hand, but many across Central New York aren’t waiting until then to cast their votes.
On Thursday, more than one million New Yorkers statewide have taken part in the first four days of early voting, which started on Saturday, Oct. 24.
For 91-year-old, Arnold Bitterman, 2020 certainly isn’t the first time he’s casting his vote.
Bitterman walked hand in hand with his daughter, Andrea Polcaro at the DeWitt Town Hall on Thursday morning.
The father-daughter duo voted early for the first time in 2019 and wanted to do the same this election, but because of long waits, the two needed to come back for a second time.
“We tried to vote on Sunday but the lines were so long that we decided to come today and vote,” Polcaro explained.
It’s perfect. I’m 91-years-old and I needed help to read the ballot because I have macular degeneration in my right eye, and it was so wonderful because they let her (Andrea) read the ballot and then I can mark in.Arnold Bitterman
No matter what side of the aisle you’re on, Mr. Bitterman’s message is simple and the same for everyone. It’s to get out and vote!
Well, it’s important every year, but I think this year it’s especially important. There’s so much going on in the country today and we have to all work together to get it accomplished. I don’t think it makes much difference if you’re a Republican or a Democrat, the important thing is to get the word out.Arnold Bitterman
For a full list of early voting sites, locations and times across Central New York, click here.
