ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Early Voting begins Saturday, June 17 and will go until Sunday, June, 25.

Eligible voters in Onondaga County are able to vote at any of the locations below:

Armond Magnarelli Community Center at McChesney Park

2300 Grant Boulevard, Syracuse NY, 13208

Beauchamp Branch Library

2111 South Salina Street, Syracuse NY, 13205

LaFayette Fire Station

2444 Route 11 South, LaFayette NY, 13084

Salina Town Hall

201 School Road, Liverpool NY, 13088

Syracuse Community Connection (Southwest Community Center)

401-425 South Avenue, Syracuse NY, 13204

Polling Hours

Saturday, June 17 – 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.

– 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday, June 18 – 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.

– 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. Monday, June 19 – 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

– 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 – 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

– 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 – 12 p.m. through 8 p.m.

– 12 p.m. through 8 p.m. Thursday, June 22 – 12 p.m. through 8 p.m.

– 12 p.m. through 8 p.m. Friday, June 23 – 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.

– 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24 – 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.

– 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. Sunday, June 25 – 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.

If you cast a ballot during early voting, you are not allowed to vote on Primary Day, which is Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

You can find early voting information for your county by visiting the Board of Election for your county.