Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul promotes early voting in Syracuse on Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul came to Syracuse on Wednesday afternoon to promote early voting.

Hochul went to the Syracuse Community Center where there were hardly any crowds.

You don’t define yourself by your politics. We’re still New Yorkers. And I’m so proud of the number of people who have showed up regardless of their party affiliation. They care enough about our democracy, protecting it, making sure their voices are heard. There is no greater responsibility of citizenship than to show up on Election Day and vote. Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul

If you would like to vote early, you have until this Sunday. Hochul said if you’re sending your vote by mail to not wait until the last minute.