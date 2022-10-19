MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Early Voting dates have been announced for Madison County.

According to Madison County Elections Commissioners Laura Martino and Mary Egger, early voting will take place at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church at 551 Sayles St. in Oneida.

Registered Madison County voters can head to the voting polls and cast their ballot on the following Early Voting days:

Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, October 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, November 1 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, November 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, November 3 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, November 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, November 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Applications for absentee ballots are available at the Madison County Board of Elections. Voters can call 315-366-2231 to receive an application, or fill one out from the Board of Elections website, here. Voters can also fill out an application in person at the Board of Elections office located at 138 North Court Street, Building #4 in Wampsville.

Polls will be open on Election Day, November 8 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For questions or more information, contact the Madison County Board of Elections at BOECommissioners@madisoncounty.ny.gov or 315-366-2231.