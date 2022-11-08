WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 74% of Madison County voters chose the “write-in” option on their ballots in the race for County Judge over the candidate accused of a drug overdose.

Rhonda Youngs provided a statement early Wednesday morning:

“According to unofficial preliminary results from the Board of Elections, we know that Brad Moses received 5,643 votes and a total of 16,268 write-in votes were cast. We must be patient and await the Board of Elections review and tally of individual write-in votes, but we are optimistic about the outcome.

“Regardless of the results, thank you to the thousands of Madison County voters who acted today in the interests of integrity in our courts. I am truly grateful for your support and encouragement and, if the results hold and I am elected as Madison County Judge, you can be assured that I will serve with fairness and integrity.”

Bradley Moses, who lost his job as an assistant district attorney after the incident but still campaigned, earned about 22% of the vote.

Each “write-in” ballot has to be hand counted to determine how many voters put the name “Rhonda Youngs” on their ballot, for the candidate who was too late to add her name to the ballot, but actively campaigned for the job.

Below is what the Madison County Board of Elections is reporting on its website:

The race for the seat was unopposed until Moses overdosed on Fentanyl the night of July 30, according to a toxicology report from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. He later resigned from his position as Madison County Assistant District Attorney but continued his campaign for Madison County Court Judge.

After the incident occurred the Republican and Conservative parties pulled their endorsements of Moses and joined the Democratic party in backing write-in candidate Rhonda Youngs.

The Madison County Board of Elections hopes to count all votes by Friday.