Major development in close race for Congress between Brindisi and Tenney

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a major new development in the tight race for Congress in the 22nd District, the Chenango County Attorney notified a state supreme court justice that the Chenango County Board of Elections had discovered 55 early votes which were not counted.

In a letter to the Justice Scott DelConte, Chenango County said the ballots had apparently been “mislaid and never counted.” Of those 55 ballots, the attorney said 44 are countable, and 11 are not because a check showed those voters were not registered.

The attorney representing the county said he advised the elections commissioners not to open the ballots and to secure them until the court advises what to do.

On election night, Republican Claudia Tenney held a more than 28.000 vote lead. But as absentee ballots were counted, they heavily favored Democratic candidates. When all the votes were counted, Brindisi held a lead of about a dozen votes.

Sunday, Herkimer County corrected its count, and Madison made some corrections on Monday. The total as of Monday had Tenney with a seven-vote lead.

Both candidates have challenged hundreds of ballots. Justice DelConte has instructed the eight counties that make up the district to not certify the results until he gives his approval.



