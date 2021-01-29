Making sure your voter registration is up to date

Karina Shumate, 21, a college student studying stenography, fills out a voter registration form in Richardson, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Democrats are hoping this is the year they can finally make political headway in Texas and have set their sights on trying to win a majority in one house of the state Legislature. Among the hurdles they’ll have to overcome are a series of voting restrictions Texas Republicans have implemented in recent years, including the nation’s toughest voter ID law, purging of voter rolls and reductions in polling places. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The mess in the 22nd District may be one reason why you feel like the last election season never ended. But, the next one is already well underway.

The two Onondaga County Elections commissioners told NewsChannel 9 that there’s plenty of things current and new voters could be doing right now.

If you choose to change your party, then we need to have it in our office by Feb. 14 and anything after Feb. 14, the party changes will not take effect until seven days after the June primary. Republican Onondaga County Elections Commissioner Michele Sardo

If you’re one of the people registered in a party that’s fallen off the ballot, you may be considering it.

The Green, Libertarian, Save America Movement, and the Independence Party didn’t get enough votes in November to stay on the ballot.

Anyone in those parties most likely received a letter from their Board of Election asking if they want to change to a party that is still on the ballot.

Voters that were enrolled in those parties do not have to do anything. They’re not not enrolled to vote, they’re being moved to what’s called the ‘Other Category.’ Democratic Onondaga County Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny

According to Sardo, these people are still registered to vote, unless they changed their address.

This brings us to our next housekeeping item: Whatever party you’re enrolled in, or if you are just a registered Independent, make sure that your address is up to date.

Whether you’re coming from another county or another area within Onondaga County, then you have to change your address just so we have this information when you go to the polls to vote and when you’re looked up by our inspectors they have the right address and we’re able to give you the correct ballot. Republican Onondaga County Elections Commissioner Michele Sardo

This is also important with candidates seeking signatures in march to get on the ballot.

“Only the voters inside that registered area can sign those petitions,” said Czarny.

The earlier you can get any new or change forms into your Board of Elections, the better, so they can stay up to date for the various deadlines in the election cycle.