Mark Venesky leads Al Stirpe in 127th District, race will be determined by absentee ballots

(WSYR-TV) — Republican Mark Venesky is leading Al Stirpe in the race for the 127th State Assembly District, but absentee ballots still need to be counted.
As of 12:27 a.m. on Wednesday, Venesky has 29,565 votes and Stirpe has 28,527 votes with 100% reporting. But, that percentage doesn’t count the absentee ballots.
This race will come down to those absentee ballots, which won’t be counted until next week.
The 127th Assembly District covers the following:
- Parts of Onondaga County
This includes Cicero, Clay, Fabius, Manlius, Pompey and Tully.
