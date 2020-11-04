Mark Venesky leads Al Stirpe in 127th District, race will be determined by absentee ballots

(WSYR-TV) — Republican Mark Venesky is leading Al Stirpe in the race for the 127th State Assembly District, but absentee ballots still need to be counted.

As of 12:27 a.m. on Wednesday, Venesky has 29,565 votes and Stirpe has 28,527 votes with 100% reporting. But, that percentage doesn’t count the absentee ballots.

This race will come down to those absentee ballots, which won’t be counted until next week.

The 127th Assembly District covers the following:

  • Parts of Onondaga County

This includes Cicero, Clay, Fabius, Manlius, Pompey and Tully.

