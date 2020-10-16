Masks before meatballs: ‘Spaghetti Supper’ to be take-out style this Election Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual fundraiser for Cathedral Academy at Pompei, the Election Day “Spaghetti Supper,” will be take-out style only for its 71st year.

Organizers decided the event gets too busy to be held in its normal location, the school’s basement cafeteria, during the pandemic.

Customers have the option of ordering ahead or lining up for a drive-thru line.

Organizer Lucy Paris tells NewsChannel 9, “I just want to thank everybody for their continued support and their trust. The confidence means a lot, that you know we are being careful.”

The organizers have a detailed plan to make sure traffic gets through the neighborhood, including cones, people directing cars, and a line set up in the church parking line.

Customers are asked to wear masks while waiting in their cars.

The supper has long been a go-to campaign stop for just about every local candidate, oftentimes people competing against one another in the room at the same time.

Individual orders will still come spaghetti, meatballs, salad and dessert. Garlic bread is the only usual menu item not being offered with the intent to cut down on how many people are in the kitchen at once.

The supper is also offering half and full trays of the menu items to feed campaign headquarters, offices, schools or families.

Customers have the option of ordering ahead for pick-up or delivery, by calling the school office at 315-422-8548 or the parish office at 315-422-7163.

Not sure of what the turn-out will be, organizers have ordered half of the food supplies. They also expect half the profit.

Money raised benefits the school.

Stories From the NewsChannel 9 Archives:

2005 Spaghetti Supper 1993 Spaghetti Supper

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan.