May declares victory in the 53rd State Senate

(WSYR-TV) — Democratic incumbent Rachel May is declaring victory in the 53rd State Senate District race.

As of Thursday evening, May leads with more than 11,000 votes and only approximately 5,000 ballots are left to be counted in Onondaga, Madison, and Oneida counties. May’s campaign said they expect her lead to expand over Republican challenger Sam Rodgers as the final votes are tallied.

“I am so grateful to the Central New Yorkers who voted decisively to trust me with a second term in Albany,” said May. “This has been an election year unlike any we’ve ever seen, and the fact that so many people voted, whether by absentee ballot, early voting, or in person on Election Day, gives me hope for the future of our democracy. I look forward to rejoining my colleagues in Albany, to welcoming many new senators from across upstate, and to continuing the progress we have worked so hard to achieve.”

On Election Night, May and Rodgers were neck and neck with just over 100 votes separating the two candidates.