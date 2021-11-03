Mayor of Syracuse says suit he wore on Election Night is a special gift with discreet message

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Speaking in front of a ballroom full of supporters and to Central New Yorkers on live television Tuesday night, Mayor Ben Walsh seemed to be wearing a traditional suit and tie.

It looked traditional, but it was special.

The suit, custom made by Mr. Shop in Downtown Syracuse, was a Christmas gift from his wife, Lindsay, last year before the campaign started.

Walsh said she “bought me a suit that neither one of us can probably really afford.”

“True to Mr. Shop form,” he added, “I had an opportunity to etch something into the back collar here.”

Under his suit coat’s back collar, the words “Keep Rising” were sewn in.

“That’s our campaign slogan,” Walsh explained in an interview with NewsChannel 9. “That is really what I want to see for our city and I believe what we will see over the next four years.”

