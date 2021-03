SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh officially kicked off his re-election campaign on Monday afternoon. Mayor Walsh held his campaign event at the Wescott Theater.

Walsh has received the endorsement of the Independence Party.

Walsh will face the winner of a Democratic primary between Syracuse Common Councilors Khalid Bey and Michael Greene. Greene has been endorsed by the Onondaga County Democratic Committee. The Republicans are going with Janet Burman.