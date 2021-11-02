Mayor Walsh re-elected for second term as Syracuse Mayor

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Mayor Ben Walsh has won a second term as Syracuse Mayor. Mayor Walsh defeated democrat and republican nominees Khalid Bey and Janet Burman.

HAPPENING NOW: Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh declares victory, winning a second term. #YourLocalElectionHQ pic.twitter.com/hQry6cEMyy — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) November 3, 2021

“Syracuse you picked optimism and hope for the future of this great city,” Walsh told his supporters Tuesday night.

Back in 2017, Walsh shocked many in Central New York by choosing to campaign as an independent rather than go with his republican roots. Walsh’s grandfather served the Salt City as a republican mayor, winning two terms in the 1960s.

Walsh jumped out to an early lead Tuesday night, winning nearly 61% of the vote and never looked back. Four years ago, Walsh took home 54% of the vote. Despite the uptick in percentage points, fewer people came out to vote this time around.

During the campaign, Walsh’s opponents challenged Walsh’s effectiveness on crime in the city. During a one-on-one interview with NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan Tuesday night, the mayor acknowledged that criticism.