Michael Bloomberg first 2020 presidential candidate to open campaign office in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is opening a campaign office in Downtown Syracuse.

The office, which will host four staff members, is located at 216 West Genesee Street, with views of Clinton Square.

What was vacant office space now has “Mike 2020” campaign posters in the windows and classic campaign material, like flyers and t-shirts, stacking up inside.

The office will open in a few weeks, according to the Bloomberg campaign.

Staff members will use the space to coordinate volunteers, hold phone banks and host events.

Syracuse is one of 20 cities in New York State to get a Bloomberg office.

Unlike his opponents, Bloomberg hasn’t focused on early-voting states like Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

Instead, he’s strategically skipping ahead to Super Tuesday races in March and then banking on New York’s late primary in April to give him enough delegates to get to the Democratic Convention.

New York’s 278 delegates is second most to California.

