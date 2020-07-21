Mitrano challenging Reed to 5 debates in 23rd Congressional District

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Democratic candidate Tracy Mitrano is challenging the Republican Incumbent Tom Reed to debates in all five media markets in the 23rd Congressional District.

Reed has yet to respond to Mitrano’s request.

Reed won re-election over Mitrano back in 2018, retaining his seat for the fourth term.

The 23rd Congressional District extends along the Pennsylvania border from the shores of Lake Erie to the suburbs of Binghamtom. It also includes 3 of the Finger Lakes: Keuka, Seneca, and Cayuga.