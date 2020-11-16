COVID cluster keeps Onondaga Co. Board of Elections closed, ballot counting paused through Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Board of Elections will stay closed this entire week and absentee ballot counting will remain paused through Thanksgiving due to cases of coronavirus spreading amongst employees.

Monday, Democratic Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny confirmed to NewsChannel 9 that the office would stay closed through the rest of the week, at least.

Additionally, he confirms absentee ballot counting won’t resume until after Thanksgiving.

The decision was made after Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon confirmed to NewsChannel 9 that additional cases of coronavirus have been linked to the initial employee who tested positive Friday.

McMahon was not able to confirm the number of additional cases.

The first confirmed case immediately forced the pause of absentee ballot counting, even though the sick worker wasn’t involved and was last at the Board of Elections offices on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Counting of absentee ballots began Tuesday, Nov. 10. Up to 100 people were at the Board of Elections for the ballot counting, including elections workers, campaign workers, attorneys, and reporters.

After the first case, the Board of Elections staff went for coronavirus testing.

Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny confirms to NewsChannel 9 that he and his fellow commissioner, Michele Sardo, have tested negative.