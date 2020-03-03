More than 1,300 delegates up for grabs on Super Tuesday

(ABC News) — Fourteen states and one territory are all voting as part of Super Tuesday, states like California, Texas, and Virginia. More than 1,300 delegates are at play.

Just hours before the biggest contest of the primary season, Joe Biden gets a major boost.

Pete Buttigieg and now Amy Klobuchar have both dropped out of the race for president and are endorsing the former vice president.

Biden was emotional as he accepted Mayor Pete’s endorsement.

Biden’s landslide win in South Carolina has reshaped the race. Former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has also thrown his support behind Biden as the party’s moderates seem ready to come together to stop Bernie Sanders from winning the nomination.

But Sanders is undeterred.

“The political establishment is getting nervous. And they look at rallies like this at St. Paul, and they say, ‘What’s going on here?’” Sanders said.

The Vermont senator is drawing the biggest crows of anyone in the race and arguing…

“Joe is a decent guy. He’s just wrong on the issues. He’s just wrong with regard to his vision for the future,” Sanders said.

Super Tuesday will also be the first time Mike Bloomberg is on the ballot. After being repeatedly interrupted at a Fox News Town Hall. The billionaire former mayor is making it clear he’s not going anywhere.

Bloomberg said, “I haven’t even faced the voters once.”

Tulsi Gabbard and Elizabeth Warren are also still in the race.

