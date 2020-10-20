More than 1,700 Onondaga County neighbors applied to be Election inspectors

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A job that historically has been tough to fill saw an overwhelming amount of interest this election season.

According to the Onondaga County Board of Elections, more than 1,700 people have completed classes to become an Election inspector for the 2020 General Election.

According to Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny and Republican Board of Elections Commissioner Michele Sardo, in recent years they have struggled to get 1,200 people to serve as Election inspectors.

There were so many people interested that the Board of Elections had to extend classes to October to get everyone in.

It was an overwhelming amount this year. We have been shy inspectors for quite a few years since the county decided that Election Day is not a holiday. We used to have workers from Onondaga County working with us. So we lost a lot of inspectors at that time. But this year, they have come out and we have a lot of requests. And we have a few extra right now. Republican Board of Elections Commissioner Michele Sardo

We are using everyone we can and we have backups right now. We need extra people this year because of COVID-19. We have to make sure we are cleaning, staffing and making sure we have six-foot social distance. So, that requires extra people to help us out with that. Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny

Election inspector classes ended last week.

Each polling site in Onondaga County will have to have the same number of Democratic and Republican inspectors on Election Day.

