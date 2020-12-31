New election law in 2021 sets criteria for automatic recounts

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — It’s still unclear who the winner of New York’s 22nd Congressional district will be in 2021. After a partial recount and judicial process across the district counties, Democrat Anthony Brindisi and Republican Claudia Tenney remain separated by a slim margin of votes.

22nd Congressional District may be without representation at start of new Congress

Razor-thin races like these would fall under New York State’s new election law, taking effect tomorrow.

New criteria is in place to determine when officials must do a full, manual recount of close elections.

Starting in 2021, those automatic recounts will happen when:

  • The margin of victory is 20 or fewer votes
  • The margin is 0.5% or smaller

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected