New election law in 2021 sets criteria for automatic recounts

(WSYR-TV) — It’s still unclear who the winner of New York’s 22nd Congressional district will be in 2021. After a partial recount and judicial process across the district counties, Democrat Anthony Brindisi and Republican Claudia Tenney remain separated by a slim margin of votes.

Razor-thin races like these would fall under New York State’s new election law, taking effect tomorrow.

New criteria is in place to determine when officials must do a full, manual recount of close elections.

Starting in 2021, those automatic recounts will happen when: