New poll shows Brindisi with lead over Tenney for 22nd Congressional District

Your Local Election HQ
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — A new poll published by Siena College and Syracuse.com on Thursday shows Representative Anthony Brindisi with a 9-point lead over Claudia Tenney.

The democrat from Utica leads the New Hartford republican 48% to 39% among likely voters in the 8-county 22nd Congressional District.

In the 2018 election, Brindisi unseated Tenney by fewer than 2% points.

Results from the 2018 election:

Brindisi wins 2018 election with 50.9% of the vote.
Tenney lost the 2018 election with 49.1% of the vote.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected