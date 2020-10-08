New poll shows Brindisi with lead over Tenney for 22nd Congressional District

(WSYR-TV) — A new poll published by Siena College and Syracuse.com on Thursday shows Representative Anthony Brindisi with a 9-point lead over Claudia Tenney.
The democrat from Utica leads the New Hartford republican 48% to 39% among likely voters in the 8-county 22nd Congressional District.
In the 2018 election, Brindisi unseated Tenney by fewer than 2% points.
Results from the 2018 election:
