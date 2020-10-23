New York in red and blue: shifting views in recent elections

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The last time New York’s electoral votes went for a Republican presidential candidate the recipient was Ronald Reagan, in both 1980 and 1984. Since then, New York has not been in play in presidential elections. It has been solidly Democratic.

But, just like New York is as much a state of apple orchards and dairy farms, as it is of skyscrapers and urban centers, its politics are not all blue, or red, or always the same for that matter.

Barack Obama easily carried New York in both 2008 and 2012. As you might expect he carried the urban areas of New York and its upstate cities, but he also carried many of New York’s more rural communities. In 2016, New York’s electoral votes went to Democrat Hillary Clinton, but many of the New York City suburbs and upstate counties that had backed Obama abandoned the Democrats and lined up for Donald Trump.

In the four congressional districts that NewsChannel 9 covers you may get that sense of Deja Vu. The races in the 21st, 22nd, 23rd, and 24th Congressional Districts are rematches of the choices voters were presented in 2018. Here’s how things worked out two years ago.

New York has 27 Congressional Districts. As you might guess, most of them are located in New York City and its suburbs and are represented by Democrats. Click through the map below and see the changes. In 2012 Democrat Dan Maffei won back the seat he lost two years earlier the 24th district that covers Onondaga, part of Oswego and Cayuga and Wayne Counties. Two years later, that big patch of blue in a sea of red flipped to the Republicans with the election of John Katko.

Right now Democrats outnumber Republican representatives 21-6. You can see the breakdown over the years below.

