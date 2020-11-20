New York’s 22nd Congressional District race separated by a few hundred votes

(WSYR-TV) — The race for the 22nd Congressional District is now razor thin!

Chenango county added their absentee ballots to the totals and, according to NewsChannel 9, Republican challenger Claudia Tenney leads Incumbent Democrat Anthony Brindisi by around 264 votes.

Chenango County elections officials said that a small number of votes were held from the count for judicial review. That’s also the case in other parts of the 22nd district.

After the announcement, both Tenney and Brindisi’s campaigns released statements regarding the results.

Now that every vote has been counted, we have maintained the vote lead and are poised to come out victorious. This process has been long but it is critical that every legal vote be counted and accounted for. Now that it is done, I am confident that I will be certified the winner soon. I look forward to going to Washington to serve the all people of New York’s 22nd District in Congress and want to thank the voters for that privilege. I will always fight for and serve all the people of this district including those that did not support me. Claudia Tenney, Republican candidate for New York’s 22nd Congressional District

NY-22’s election officials have been working day and night to count each and every vote, which is both hard and time consuming work. We owe these folks a debt of gratitude, and we thank them. As today’s numbers show, Congressman Brindisi continues to gain meaningful ground. With a margin this close, New York voters deserve to have their voices heard. Once every legal ballot is counted and certified, the people will decide who goes to Congress. The stakes are too high and the margin too close to rush to judgement. Luke Jackson, Anthony Brindisi for Congress Spokesman

All election results are unofficial until certified by the board of elections.