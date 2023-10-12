SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 is the first to announce plans to host a debate between the candidates for Onondaga County Executive.

Republican Ryan McMahon and Democrat Bill Kinne have agreed to face one another on Tuesday, October 24, in NewsChannel 9’s studios.

The debate will be broadcast on NewsChannel 9 WSYR-TV at 7 p.m. and streamed on LocalSYR.com.

Andrew Donovan, host of Newsmakers and reporter for NewsChannel 9, will serve as the debate’s moderator.

McMahon, who was appointed in 2018 and elected in 2019, is running for a second full term. Kinne, a longtime member of the Onondaga County Legislature, is running county-wide for the first time.

Early voting runs from Saturday, October 28, through Sunday, November 5. Election Day is Tuesday, November 7.