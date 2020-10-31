NewsChannel 9 goes ‘On The Trail’ with congressional candidate Dana Balter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just like anyone who wears a mask with their glasses has learned to understand, the pandemic means Dana Balter sometimes campaigns through foggy lenses.

It represents what the Democrat hopes voters know about her: that she’s faced a lot of the issues that affect everyone else.

Balter, who’s sometimes referred to as an extreme candidate, says her beliefs match that of the majority of Americans. She says titles like “extreme left,” “extreme right,” and “moderate” don’t help voters decide what the candidate is about, which is why she prefers to educate people on issues.

Balter says her vision is similar to the presidential candidate she’s supporting and who’s endorsed her: Joe Biden. She cites his focus on the working class, making healthcare affordable, lower taxes for people who make less than $400,000 and raising it for the extremely wealthy.

As has become a tradition with candidates in the week before Election Day, NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan goes “On The Trail” with Democrat Dana Balter.

NewsChannel 9 went “On The Trail” with Republican incumbent Republican John Katko, Balter’s opponent, on Thursday.

