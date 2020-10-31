SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Just like anyone who wears a mask with their glasses has learned to understand, the pandemic means Dana Balter sometimes campaigns through foggy lenses.
It represents what the Democrat hopes voters know about her: that she’s faced a lot of the issues that affect everyone else.
Balter, who’s sometimes referred to as an extreme candidate, says her beliefs match that of the majority of Americans. She says titles like “extreme left,” “extreme right,” and “moderate” don’t help voters decide what the candidate is about, which is why she prefers to educate people on issues.
Balter says her vision is similar to the presidential candidate she’s supporting and who’s endorsed her: Joe Biden. She cites his focus on the working class, making healthcare affordable, lower taxes for people who make less than $400,000 and raising it for the extremely wealthy.
As has become a tradition with candidates in the week before Election Day, NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan goes “On The Trail” with Democrat Dana Balter.
To see the full story, click the video player above.
NewsChannel 9 went “On The Trail” with Republican incumbent Republican John Katko, Balter’s opponent, on Thursday.
From The Archives: “On The Trail” with Dana Balter in 2018
More from NewsChannel 9:
- F-M girls win SCAC showdown over Baldwinsville
- Payton Shumpert commits to Stony Brook
- Behind-the-scenes of weekend enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines at bars
- NewsChannel 9 goes ‘On The Trail’ with congressional candidate Dana Balter
- WATCH: Stubborn clouds give way to sunshine Halloween
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App