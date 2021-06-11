NewsChannel 9 goes ‘On The Trail’ with Syracuse Democratic Mayoral Candidate Khalid Bey

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In less than two weeks, Republican and Democratic voters in the City of Syracuse will choose who their parties’ candidates will be to take on Mayor Ben Walsh in November’s general election.

Early voting starts Saturday. Voters registered in the City of Syracuse can use any of four early voting sites in Onondaga County.

This week, before early voting, NewsChannel 9 is going “On The Trail” with the four candidates in two different races.

Republicans

Janet Burman (Tuesday)

Thomas Babilon (Wednesday) Democrats

Michael Greene (Thursday)

Khalid Bey (Friday)

Mayor Ben Walsh is running for re-election as an independent candidate and is not running in a primary.

On The Trail: Khalid Bey

Khalid Bey is proudly the only candidate running for Mayor of Syracuse who spent his entire childhood in the city.

He and his three siblings were raised by a single mother in Central Village, one of the Syracuse Housing Authority neighborhoods in the shadow of Interstate 81.

Bey’s upbringing helps guide his work as a Syracuse Common Councilor now and next, he hopes, as the next mayor.

Bey wants to ensure that people’s basic needs are met, including making sure people have job opportunities and the chance to own a home in order to stabilize families in poverty and rebuild neighborhoods.

Bey says being a black man gives him a unique perspective on police reform no other candidate has. He says he’s been profiled by Syracuse Police before, at least twice aggressively between 10 and 15 years ago.

“The police are experiencing what African Americans have experienced for years: blanket judgement for things you may not have done,” Bey says.

Councilor Bey wants to offer tax breaks to businesses in exchange for their space and storefronts being loaned to the Syracuse Police Department for precincts around the city.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9, Bey says, “I make the argument that proximity matters and the likelihood of a person committing a crime, when they see a police officer or patrol car, are slim.”

Bey will be out on the streets the next several days, delivering lawn signs and spreading his message. He feels his background is best for the City of Syracuse’s next mayor.

Khalid Bey’s primary challenger, Democrat Michael Greene, was featured Friday.

NewsChannel 9 went “On The Trail” with Republicans candidates Janet Burman on Tuesday and Thomas Babilon on Wednesday.

Mayor Ben Walsh is running for re-election as an independent candidate and is not running in a primary.