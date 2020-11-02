No parties, but plenty of anxiety and waiting: Walsh, Young remember past Election nights

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Election night will look very different in Central New York this year, but it may also feel similar in many ways.

It’s expected many of the races will not have a winner on Election night, with so many absentee ballots to be counted.

The governor allowed any voter, because of the pandemic, to have the option to vote absentee for this year.

Former Syracuse Mayor Tom Young and former area Congressman Jim Walsh recall many of their past Election nights.

Walsh ran 16 races, including 10 for Congress, serving from 1989 to 2009, but also ran several for Syracuse Common Council from 1977 to 1988.

“We had all of our parties at our house then and I remember that night it was an upset and all the TV cameras came over and we blew the fuse in my house,” he tells NewsChannel 9.

By the time Walsh ran for Congress and Young ran for mayor of Syracuse in the mid and late 1980s big ballroom Election night parties were in vogue.

Young recalls, “Well, the first go around, I remember it like it was yesterday. We had not one but two elections. We had the primary, which we won and then the general election, which we won and both parties were at the ballroom of the Hotel Syracuse.”

But he tells NewsChannel 9 not having a big party may not be all that bad for the candidates.

“Because you can’t be with crowds, you’re going to be with your family and your closest friends and you’re going to need to be with them for the next couple weeks because there is this uncertainty,” Young tells NewsChannel 9.

Both Young and Walsh say, pandemic or not, Election night is an anxious one for the candidates.

Walsh says, “You’re nervous, you’ve done everything you can, it’s totally up to the voters, did they paid attention, do they like you.”

And Walsh says he had races where he didn’t know the winner for days, “It was not unusual in any of my races to go beyond the Election Night before there was clarity.”

Young adds, “When you win, be thoughtful about what it is that you say about the victory, what you say about your opponent.”

