NY-22 congressional election back in court Monday

(WSYR-TV) — Congress was sworn in Sunday but the 22nd Congressional District of New York has no representation right now. That’s because the results of the 2020 election have yet to be decided.

On Monday a judge will continue to hear arguments and make rulings on the validity of the challenged ballots.

In December, the court ruled for county Boards of Election to do partial recounts. As of Sunday, Republican Claudia Tenney leads the incumbent, Anthony Brindisi by just 29 votes with roughly 2,500 votes being challenged.