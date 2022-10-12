SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the November elections and New York’s voter registration deadline coming up, here is how you can be prepared.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8

Voter Registration

Where you can get your registration form

U.S. Post Offices

Public Libraries

Village/Town Clerk Offices

To request registration forms by mail, please call Onondaga County Board of Elections (315) 435-8683.

OR

Register or update online at the MYDMV website.

You may also download a PDF copy of a Registration Form and submit it at the Board of Elections Office or by mail to register or update any voter information that has changed

Election Deadline

Mail registration

Your application MUST be postmarked no later than October 14, 2022

It then must be received no later than October 19, 2022 for you to be eligible to vote in the General Election.

In-person registration

According to the New York State Board of Elections, you may register at your local board of elections or any state agency participating in the National Voter Registration Act, on any business day throughout the year but, to be eligible to vote in the General Election, your application must be received no later than October 14, 2022

Change of address

Notices of change of address from registered voters received by October 19, 2022 by a county board of elections must be processed and entered in the records in time for the General Election

Early voting

Early voting runs from Saturday, October 29, 2022, through Sunday, November 6, 2022

You can vote in person before election day

Voters registered in Onondaga County can vote early at the following locations: Armond Magnarelli Community Center at McChesney Park 2300 Grant Boulevard, Syracuse NY 13205 Beauchamp Branch Library 2111 South Salina Street, Syracuse NY 13205 Camillus Municipal Building (Gym) 4600 West Genesee Street, Syracuse NY 13219 Clay Town Hall Courtroom (Rear Entrance) 4401 Route 31, Clay NY 13041 Dewitt Town Hall Courtroom 5400 Butternut Drive, East Syracuse NY 13057 LaFayette Fire Station #1 (Rear Entrance) 2444 Route 11 South, LaFayette NY 13084 Lysander Municipal Building 8220 Loop Road, Baldwinsville, NY 13027 Onondaga Community College – Mulroy Hall 4926 Onondaga Road, Syracuse, NY 13215 North Syracuse Community Center 700 South Bay Road, Syracuse, NY 13212 Syracuse Community Connection (Southwest Community Center) 401-425 South Avenue, Syracuse NY 13204

If you choose to vote early, you cannot vote on Election day.

Absentee Voting

November 8, 2022: General Election Day

Early Voting October 29 to November 6

Request Absentee Ballot Online or by Mail by October 24, 2022

Request Absentee Ballot In Person by November 7, 2022

Return Absentee Ballot by November 8, 2022

What qualifies you to be able to request an absentee ballot?