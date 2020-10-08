Oct. 9 marks voter registration deadline

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with Onondaga County Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny on Thursday about the voter registration deadline.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Stimulus talks continue, President Trump wants ‘skinny’ coronavirus relief bill
- Oneida County Health Department announces several potential COVID-19 exposures
- 83 people quarantined after C.W. Baker High School student tests positive for COVID-19
- Here’s what Dems, Republicans are saying about the VP debate
- Family Healthcast: More on the Regeneron antibody therapy
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App