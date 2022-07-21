SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One of two Republican candidates running in a primary for the 22nd Congressional District has declined to participate in at least three debates, including one hosted by NewsChannel 9.

Steve Wells “politely declined” the station’s invitation, along with requests from the Post Standard/Syracuse.com and WUTQ radio in Utica.

When NewsChannel 9 pushed for an explanation, a campaign spokesperson wrote: “In addition to meeting thousands of voters directly in an abbreviated amount of time, we are in the process of setting up joint appearances within our jam-packed schedule. Unlike Steve Wells, our opponent is not from here, has never lived in the district he seeks to represent, and nearly all of his donors live out of state. We will certainly do multiple general election debates.”

Wells’ primary opponent, Brandon Williams, was willing to participate.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9, he expressed disappointment.

Williams said: “I entered the race in February for the 22nd District. I’ve been running for five or six months. He (Wells) entered the race a month and a half ago and wrote a big check, self-funded his campaign. So, I don’t think that’s how we pick who our representatives are.”

Williams lives in Auburn, outside the current 22nd District. When he entered the race, Cayuga County was included in the initial district map territory.

The four Democratic candidates have agreed to debate next month on NewsChannel 9.

Francis Conole, Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok, and Sam Roberts will appear together on Thursday, August 18.

Primary Day is Tuesday, August 23. Early voting opens Saturday, August 13.