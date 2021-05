FILE – In this Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 file photo, a polling station signpost lies on the pavement, in Twickenham, England. The British government announced Tuesday May 11, 2021, contentious plans to toughen election voting rules by requiring photo identification at polling stations, a move it says will protect the democratic system against electoral fraud. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Voters in Onondaga County have one week left to submit their voter registration for the upcoming primary election.

Applications must be postmarked by May 28 to be eligible to vote on Tuesday, June 22.

For more information on how to register call the Board of Elections at 315-435-8683.