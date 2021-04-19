Oneida Co. spent more than $100,000 in legal fees over NY-22 election case

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County is continuing to feel the effects of New York’s 22nd Congressional race. Oneida County spent more than $100,000 on legal fees for the court case.

County Executive Anthony Picente has requested the Board of Legislators approve a budget transfer to pay for the legal fees. Picente chose to seek two independent counsels to observe the recount and represent Oneida County.

The State Board of Elections continues to investigate multiple errors made by the Oneida County Board of Elections. Most importantly, the more than 2,000 voter registrations from the DMV that were not processed on time.

