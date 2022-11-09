ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You might be asking yourself, where are the Oneida County results?

NewsChannel 9 reached out to the Oneida County Board of Elections and they responded with the following:

The unofficial results from today’s General Election are not yet posted to our election night results webpages. We are experiencing a technical issue with the results upload that is being diligently worked on and we will post the results as soon as possible. Oneida County Board of Elections Commissioners Sarah F. Bormann and Nichole D. Shortell Elections Commissioners Sarah F. Bormann and Nichole D. Shortell

The Oneida County election results are postponing the NY-22 Congressional District race between Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams.

That winner will replace four-term Republican incumbent John Katko.

The 22nd Congressional District spans all of Onondaga, Madison, and Oneida counties and a small portion of Oswego County.