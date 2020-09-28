Only days left to fill out the 2020 Census

(WSYR-TV) — There are only days left to fill out the 2020 Census and New York State is facing a critically low response rate.

Census numbers are crucial for national decision making. Things like dispensing over a trillion dollars in federal grant money, drawing political maps and even dividing house seats among the states rely on your answers.

The Census deadline is this Wednesday.

To fill out the Census online, click here.

