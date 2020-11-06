Onondaga, Cayuga counties to delay counting absentee ballots after campaigns take legal action

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The boards of elections in both Onondaga and Cayuga counties have delayed their scheduled plans to start counting absentee ballots in the 2020 election.
Cayuga County, which was scheduled to go first on Saturday, will start Monday afternoon.
Onondaga County, which was scheduled for Monday morning, will delay until Tuesday.
The delays gives both boards of elections more time to comply with any court orders that come as a result of different campaigns taking legal action on their close races.
Often times, judges will order the boards to count the ballots a certain way, with certain people watching. The legal strategies so far are very common in close elections.
Congressman John Katko’s campaign has taken legal action to have more oversight over the counting process. He leads his Democratic opponent, Dana Balter, by 55,000 votes and has declared victory.
Republican Angie Renna has taken legal action and her Democratic opponent, John Mannion, has taken similar counter legal action. Renna leads by 6% of the vote.
More absentee ballots have been requested than ever before due to the pandemic. The margin of many races falls within the number of absentee ballots.
