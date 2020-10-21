Onondaga Co. breaks record for number of registered voters

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, the Onondaga County Board of Elections released their final registration numbers for the 2020 General Election.
The county had a total of 308,296 registered voters.
These numbers set a record for both registrations and absentee ballots before an election in the county.
You can check your absentee ballot status or apply for an absentee by clicking here.
