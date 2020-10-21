Onondaga Co. breaks record for number of registered voters

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, a voting location is shown in Mission, Kan. A new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Opinion Research and USAFacts finds that while voters say it’s pretty easy to find accurate information about voting, they have a harder time knowing whether there’s any factual basis for the information they’re getting from and about the candidates. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, the Onondaga County Board of Elections released their final registration numbers for the 2020 General Election.

The county had a total of 308,296 registered voters.

As of this afternoon the stat totals for Onondaga County are:

Absentee Ballots

Applications processed: 61779

Mailed: 61005

Received:32615

Approximate Applications to be processed: 500

Voter Registration:

Registered voters: 308296 — Onondaga County BOE (@OCBOE) October 21, 2020

These numbers set a record for both registrations and absentee ballots before an election in the county.

You can check your absentee ballot status or apply for an absentee ballot.