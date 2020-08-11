Onondaga Co. looking for volunteers to serve as election inspectors

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Board of Elections is looking for people who want to serve as election inspectors.

New York State Election Law requires that a team of four inspectors — two Republicans and two Democrats — staff every polling place.

To qualify you need to be a registered voter and be able to serve anywhere in the county.

The inspectors need to be available to work from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. for Election Day on November 3.

Starting pay for the general election will be set at $190 and will be paid by the county.

Inspectors will be required to take a three hour training class. Training classes are going on now through October. Inspectors will be paid for their attendance at training sessions in addition to the pay they will receive on Election Day.

If you are interested in becoming an election inspector, contact the Inspector Department of the Board of Elections at 315-435-3331. You can also find more information by clicking here.