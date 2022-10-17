ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Absentee ballots are available in Onondaga County for Election Day, Tuesday, November 8.

These ballots are for residents who will not be in Onondaga County during Election Day or cannot get to the polls due to a temporary or permanent illness or disability, and COVID-19 concerns, according to the Onondaga County Office of the Board of Elections.

Voters must have their application for an absentee ballot turned in by mail no later than Monday, October 24. Applications may also be faxed or submitted online by midnight on Monday, October 24. Click here for the online application.

Voters can also go in person at the Board of Elections until 5 p.m. on Monday, November 7 to apply for an absentee ballot.

If a voter misses the October 24 deadline, they can send in their applications along with a representative for themselves to the Board of Elections to receive an absentee ballot.

The following dates and times are extended office hours that the Board of Elections has for absentee ballot requests.

Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, October 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, November 1 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, November 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, November 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, November 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m

Sunday, November 6 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, November 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For questions or more information, call the Onondaga County Board of Elections at 315-435-8683.