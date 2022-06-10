SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The deadline for absentee applications to be received by mail, email, fax or portal in Onondaga County is June 13, 2022. After this date, voters may apply in person through Monday, June 27, 2022.

In order for absentee ballots to be counted, they must be postmarked by June 28, 2022 and received by July 5, 2022.

Early voting is available for voters from June 18, 2022 through Sunday, June 26, 2022. Check with your local Board of Elections for Early Voting hours and locations.