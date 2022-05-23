(WSYR-TV) — Central New York, and the rest of New York State, is only a few weeks away and the Onondaga County Board of Elections has released its sites and times for the election this summer and fall.

Below are the places in Onondaga County to vote early:

ARMOND MAGNARELLI COMMUNITY CENTER AT MCCHESNEY PARK 2300 Grant Boulevard, Syracuse NY 13208

BEAUCHAMP BRANCH LIBRARY 2111 South Salina Street, Syracuse, NY 13205

CAMILLUS MUNICIPAL BUILDING (Gym) (General Election ONLY) 4600 West Genesee Street, Syracuse NY 13219

CLAY TOWN HALL COURTROOM (Rear Entrance) 4401 Route 31, Clay NY 13041

DEWITT TOWN HALL COURTROOM 5400 Butternut Drive, East Syracuse NY 13057

LAFAYETTE FIRE STATION #1 (Rear Entrance) 2444 Route 11 South, LaFayette NY 13084

LYSANDER TOWN HALL 8220 Loop Road, Baldwinsville, NY 13027

ONONDAGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Mulroy Hall 4926 Onondaga Road, Syracuse, NY 13215

NORTH SYRACUSE COMMUNITY CENTER (General Election ONLY) 700 South Bay Road, Syracuse, NY 13212

SYRACUSE COMMUNITY CONNECTION (SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY CENTER) 401-425 South Avenue, Syracuse NY 13204



Below are the dates and times for early voting:

June 28, 2022 Primary Election

Saturday, June 18, 2022: 9:00AM – 5:00PM

Sunday, June 19, 2022: 9:00AM – 5:00PM

Monday, June 20, 2022: 10:00AM – 6:00PM

Tuesday, June 21, 2022: 12:00PM – 8:00PM

Wednesday, June 22, 2022: 12:00PM – 8:00PM

Thursday, June 23, 2022: 10:00AM – 6:00 PM

Friday, June 24, 2022: 10:00AM – 6:00 PM

Saturday, June 25, 2022: 9:00AM – 5:00 PM

Sunday, June 26, 2022: 9:00AM – 5:00 PM

August 23, 2022 Primary Election:

Saturday, August 13, 2022: 9:00AM – 5:00PM

Sunday, August 14, 2022: 9:00AM – 5:00PM

Monday, August 15, 2022: 10:00AM – 6:00PM

Tuesday, August 16, 2022: 12:00PM – 8:00PM

Wednesday, August 17, 2022: 12:00PM – 8:00PM

Thursday, August 18, 2022: 10:00AM – 6:00 PM

Friday, August 19, 2022: 10:00AM – 6:00 PM

Saturday, August 20, 2022: 9:00AM – 5:00 PM

Sunday, August 21, 2022: 9:00AM – 5:00 PM

November 8, 2022 General Election

Saturday, October 29, 2022: 9:00AM – 5:00PM

Sunday, October 30, 2022: 9:00AM – 5:00PM

Monday, October 31, 2022: 10:00AM – 6:00PM

Tuesday, November 1, 2022: 12:00PM – 8:00PM

Wednesday, November 2, 2022: 12:00PM – 8:00PM

Thursday, November 3, 2022: 10:00AM – 6:00 PM

Friday, November 4, 2022: 10:00AM – 6:00 PM

Saturday, November 5, 2022: 9:00AM – 5:00 PM

Sunday, November 6, 2022: 9:00AM – 5:00 PM

For more information about the process, please visit www.onvote.net, call the Onondaga County Board of Elections at (315)435-8683 or email at Elections@ongov.net.