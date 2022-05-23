(WSYR-TV) — Central New York, and the rest of New York State, is only a few weeks away and the Onondaga County Board of Elections has released its sites and times for the election this summer and fall.
Below are the places in Onondaga County to vote early:
- ARMOND MAGNARELLI COMMUNITY CENTER AT MCCHESNEY PARK
- 2300 Grant Boulevard, Syracuse NY 13208
- BEAUCHAMP BRANCH LIBRARY
- 2111 South Salina Street, Syracuse, NY 13205
- CAMILLUS MUNICIPAL BUILDING (Gym) (General Election ONLY)
- 4600 West Genesee Street, Syracuse NY 13219
- CLAY TOWN HALL COURTROOM (Rear Entrance)
- 4401 Route 31, Clay NY 13041
- DEWITT TOWN HALL COURTROOM
- 5400 Butternut Drive, East Syracuse NY 13057
- LAFAYETTE FIRE STATION #1 (Rear Entrance)
- 2444 Route 11 South, LaFayette NY 13084
- LYSANDER TOWN HALL
- 8220 Loop Road, Baldwinsville, NY 13027
- ONONDAGA COMMUNITY COLLEGE – Mulroy Hall
- 4926 Onondaga Road, Syracuse, NY 13215
- NORTH SYRACUSE COMMUNITY CENTER (General Election ONLY)
- 700 South Bay Road, Syracuse, NY 13212
- SYRACUSE COMMUNITY CONNECTION (SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY CENTER)
- 401-425 South Avenue, Syracuse NY 13204
Below are the dates and times for early voting:
June 28, 2022 Primary Election
- Saturday, June 18, 2022: 9:00AM – 5:00PM
- Sunday, June 19, 2022: 9:00AM – 5:00PM
- Monday, June 20, 2022: 10:00AM – 6:00PM
- Tuesday, June 21, 2022: 12:00PM – 8:00PM
- Wednesday, June 22, 2022: 12:00PM – 8:00PM
- Thursday, June 23, 2022: 10:00AM – 6:00 PM
- Friday, June 24, 2022: 10:00AM – 6:00 PM
- Saturday, June 25, 2022: 9:00AM – 5:00 PM
- Sunday, June 26, 2022: 9:00AM – 5:00 PM
August 23, 2022 Primary Election:
- Saturday, August 13, 2022: 9:00AM – 5:00PM
- Sunday, August 14, 2022: 9:00AM – 5:00PM
- Monday, August 15, 2022: 10:00AM – 6:00PM
- Tuesday, August 16, 2022: 12:00PM – 8:00PM
- Wednesday, August 17, 2022: 12:00PM – 8:00PM
- Thursday, August 18, 2022: 10:00AM – 6:00 PM
- Friday, August 19, 2022: 10:00AM – 6:00 PM
- Saturday, August 20, 2022: 9:00AM – 5:00 PM
- Sunday, August 21, 2022: 9:00AM – 5:00 PM
November 8, 2022 General Election
- Saturday, October 29, 2022: 9:00AM – 5:00PM
- Sunday, October 30, 2022: 9:00AM – 5:00PM
- Monday, October 31, 2022: 10:00AM – 6:00PM
- Tuesday, November 1, 2022: 12:00PM – 8:00PM
- Wednesday, November 2, 2022: 12:00PM – 8:00PM
- Thursday, November 3, 2022: 10:00AM – 6:00 PM
- Friday, November 4, 2022: 10:00AM – 6:00 PM
- Saturday, November 5, 2022: 9:00AM – 5:00 PM
- Sunday, November 6, 2022: 9:00AM – 5:00 PM
For more information about the process, please visit www.onvote.net, call the Onondaga County Board of Elections at (315)435-8683 or email at Elections@ongov.net.