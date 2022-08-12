(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County early voting begins on Saturday, August 13, and runs through Sunday, August 21, 2022. All eligible voters in Onondaga County are able to vote at any of the locations and times listed below.

Early Voting Locations:

Armond Magnarelli Community Center at McChesney Park – 2300 Grant Blvd, Syracuse

– 2300 Grant Blvd, Syracuse Beauchamp Branch Library – 2111 S Salina St., Syracuse

– 2111 S Salina St., Syracuse Clay Town Hall Courtroom (Rear Entrance) – 4401 Route 31, Clay

– 4401 Route 31, Clay DeWitt Town Hall Courtroom – 5400 Butternut Drive, East Syracuse

– 5400 Butternut Drive, East Syracuse LaFayette Fire Station #1 (Rear Entrance) – 2444 Route 11 South, LaFayette

– 2444 Route 11 South, LaFayette Lysander Municipal Building – 8220 Loop Rd, Baldwinsville

– 8220 Loop Rd, Baldwinsville Onondaga Community College (Mulroy Hall) – 4926 Onondaga Rd, Syracuse

– 4926 Onondaga Rd, Syracuse Syracuse Community Connection (Southwest Community Center) – 401-425 South Ave, Syracuse

All voting locations are accessible to voters with physical disabilities.

Early Voting Polling Hours:

Saturday, August 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, August 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, August 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, August 16 from 12-8 p.m.

Wednesday, August 17 from 12-8 p.m.

Thursday, August 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, August 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, August 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, August 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you cast a ballot during the early voting period, you will not be allowed to vote on Election Day, Tuesday, August 23.